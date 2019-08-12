Kidnapping that led to deputy-involved shooting in Burke Co. began in Hephzibah

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about a kidnapping that led to a deputy-involved fatal shooting in Burke County over the weekend.

According to a press release, Fredrick Hadden kidnapped his ex-wife on the 4400 block of Jones Street Saturday. We're told he forced her into a car at gunpoint.

Deputies discovered Hadden had a listed address in Burke County, where the two were found just over an hour later.

In Burke County, Hadden was stopped by a deputy and the victim attempted to flee the vehicle as Hadden shot at both her and the deputy. Deputies say Hadden fired shots that struck her two times as she ran past the deputy to hide behind his patrol car.

BCSO says the deputy continued to fire back at Hadden until he was struck, killing the suspect.

The victim was shot twice by Hadden and was transported to AUMC by Burke County EMA where she is in stable condition.

