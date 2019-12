Sunday, December 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 has learned that a reporter with Beasley Broadcasting has passed away.

Operations Manager, Tee Gentry, confirmed that Zach Taylor, who was hired over 20 years ago, has died. Gentry says Zach hosted weekends on Kicks 99 and was a traffic reporter as well.

They say Zach always had a smile on his face and was never in a bad mood.

News 12 sends our condolences to his family and the Beasley Broadcasting group.