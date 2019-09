Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- High noon it is.

Georgia and South Carolina have set kickoff for noon Oct. 12 for the annual border battle.

South Carolina will head to Sanford Stadium in hopes of an upset victory against the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs.

They'll have an extra week to prepare, too, as the Gamecocks are on a bye-week. Georgia, meanwhile, will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

