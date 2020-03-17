Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus

Kevin Durant played for Rick Barnes at the University of Texas 2006-07. / (MGN)
By 
Posted: 
Updated: Tue 6:01 PM, Mar 17, 2020

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

BROOKLYN (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kevin Durant and three other players of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19.

Durant told The Athletic that his advice for everyone is to stay quarantined.

