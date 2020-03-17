Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

BROOKLYN (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kevin Durant and three other players of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19.

Durant told The Athletic that his advice for everyone is to stay quarantined.

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.