Ketchup thief writes apology letter to restaurant after 'bad karma'

Saturday, August 10, 2019

News 12 at 11

LACEY, NJ (WRDW/WAGT) -- A ketchup thief's apology is going viral. You heard that right, ketchup. A thief left a note at a New Jersey diner apologizing after they nabbed a bottle of ketchup.

In a case of ketchup karma, just hours after they stole the bottle they say they got into a car accident. The regretful thief left two new bottles of ketchup alongside a note outside the restaurant.

On Facebook the store forgave the condiment thief. Heinz also got wind of the story and offered to help pay for that person's car repairs.

