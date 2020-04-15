Kentwood Extended Care has 11 cases of COVID-19, hospital officials say

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with University Hospital say one of their extended care facilities now has 11 positive cases of COVID-19.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Kentwood Extended Care previously reported seven cases of the virus at their facility on West Wheeler Parkway several days ago.

Those 11 cases are all from residents at the facility.

Meanwhile, UH officials say six staff members tested negative for the virus.

"Family members of the patients have been notified of the testing and results. We continue to be vigilant and in communication with the Department of Public Health. We feel confident we are doing everything in our power to care for, communicate with and further educate the residents, family members and staff in an effort to minimize the effects of COVID-19," hospital officials said in a statement.

So far, the state of Georgia has 14,578 cases of the virus. 524 of those cases have been fatal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.