Gov. Brian Kemp’s new order on 50-person groups might not be enough for some bars

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most people who have been out downtown, whether it was out to eat or to get drinks at a bar, you've noticed things like workers wearing masks and a lot more cleaning.

Those things are all still required under the new executive order for Georgia, but there are some big changes.

One of the biggest changes coming to the state is allowing gatherings of up to 50 people as long as they are six feet apart.

"We are happy and excited to be open so we have a fighting chance now to save our business," Chad Mac of Kickers Country Bar said.

Mac says more people means more business, and that business is the only thing keeping them afloat.

"It was very difficult. We have almost lost everything,” Mac said. “Thanks to a few people that give donations, we've been able to hang on barely."

Under the new restrictions, restaurants have a lot more leeway. There is no longer a limit on the number of people who can dine together at a table. Salad bars and buffets can also pick back up if it's cafeteria-style. Bars can now hold up to 50 people or 35 percent of capacity, whichever one is greater.

"Our capacity is 250 so that gives us 88-ish,” Jayson Ribio, co-owner of Soul Bar, said. “We're happy with that, we're just a neighborhood bar and we have events from time to time and we're ready to start having events again, it'll take events to save us.”

For smaller bars like Soul Bar, the 50-person limit is more than before but still not enough to sustain entertainment.

“I haven't booked anything yet. We've had to cancel one of the bands, and even cancel some bands this Thursday,” Ribio said. “I just want to wait for the capacity to go back up to be able to allow for the crowds for the bands to perform.”

“There's no big bands coming. We couldn't afford to make up the difference with having 88 people,” Ribio added.

Most bars aren't charging a cover either, so they're relying on support from the community. For those who do want to welcome back live entertainment, there's a lot of requirements.

