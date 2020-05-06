Kemp visits tours Albany hospital flooded with coronavirus patients

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and toured the facility.

Kemp toured Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s temporary medical pod at the Phoebe North campus.

After touring the facility Tuesday, Kemp gave remarks to the media and other attendees.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

“The best investment is our people, and they’re standing right next to me," Kemp said.

Kemp said he is proud of how everyone has worked together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also discussed his decision to allow some businesses to reopen amid the pandemic.

“I’ve been really pleased with how our businesses are doing,” Kemp said.

WALB asked Kemp on his confidence behind his decision while visiting Phoebe.

The governor said the state is 10 days into a “really methodical reopening.”

Kemp said he felt it is a “good approach” because “there are a lot of people ready.”

“I felt like it was time,” he said.

The governor said the businesses that decided to reopen have been following the guidelines his office has been into place.

For the businesses that have decided not to reopen, Kemp pointed out, he said he is “certainly supportive of them.”

Since making the decision to reopen, Kemp said his office has gotten the “lowest level of complaints” about a decision. The governor also said if the state’s economy isn’t reopened, it could have severe consequences.

Kemp said his office will continue to monitor the numbers and said he anticipates the number of COVID-19 cases to go up because more testing is being done.

Kemp said protecting the medically-fragile and long-term care facilities in the wake of the virus is key.

“That’s really where our focus needs to be,” the governor said. “We gotta protect the people vulnerable to this virus. This virus kills.”

Kemp said people should continue to social distance and wear a mask as much as possible.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “People just gotta be smart (and) continue this new norm.”

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

