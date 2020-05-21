Kemp to announce new guidance soon for Georgia businesses

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to announce new guidance soon on reopening more businesses that have been closed for weeks to cut the spread of coronavirus.

This comes as Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to the Peach State. Pence will be in Atlanta on Friday to talk with Kemp about the state’s reopening plans. He’ll then head to Norcross for a round-table discussion with restaurant executives at the Waffle House headquarters.

Kemp says state officials are aiming to make public new guidelines regarding businesses within the “next several days.”

The announcement could be made at a COVID-19 briefing Kemp and other state officials will give today at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

The 4:30 p.m. briefing — which News 12 plans to stream live here and on Facebook — will include Kemp; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner; Homer Bryson, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency director; Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard; Col. Gary Vowell, Georgia Department of Public Safety commissioner; Mark Williams, Georgia Department of Natural Resources commissioner; and Gary Black, Georgia Department of Agriculture commissioner.

Georgia has had more than 39,000 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 1,687 people have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.