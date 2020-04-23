Kemp signs 'Reviving a Health Georgia' order to help with economy reopening

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp has signed an executive order for Reviving a Healthy Georgia with the state's plan for the reopening of sectors of the economy.

On Friday, Kemp gave the order that places like gyms, fitness centers, nail and hair salons, body art studios, and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen must put protective measures into place to protect employees and patrons.

The requirements are specific to each type of business but many included monitoring employees for any signs of illness, limited occupancy, social distancing, disinfecting among other conditions.

This evening, I signed an Executive Order for Reviving a Healthy Georgia with our plan for the safe reopening of specific sectors of Georgia’s economy with limited operations. Read the order here: https://t.co/UA9bDXistu #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 23, 2020

Among the guidelines, restaurants are allowed to provide dine-in services under the following conditions (more are listed in the executive order at the bottom):

- No more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet are allowed inside at once.

- Party size is limited to no more than 6 per table.

- Patrons must be kept separated while waiting to be seated through floor markings or waiting in cars.

- Restaurants must post signs that say no one with symptoms of COVID-19 can enter.

- All employees are required to wear masks at all times.

- Employers must screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.

- Workers who show signs of illness can’t come into work. Employees who have COVID-19 must self-isolate for 7 days and be fever-free and symptom-free for 3 days before coming back to work.

- Employers must train employees on the importance of frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding touching their faces.

- Salad bars and buffets are no longer allowed.

- Restaurants must use pre-rolled silverware.

- Items must be removed from self-service drinks, condiments, utensils, and tableware stations and have workers provide those items to patrons.

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: Kemp Executive Order 4/23 Reviving a Healthy Georgia.

