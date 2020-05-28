Kemp describes COVID-19 war as a battle on 2 fronts: Health and business

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state is waging a battle on two fronts: a fight against the coronavirus and a fight to reopen the state.

He made the comment during a stop in Columbus, where he visited Global Payments Solutions and High Performance Product Engineering.

Kemp visited HPPE, which started making hand sanitizer after the governor’s call out several weeks ago for Georgia companies to manufacture products to help the state and country.

Kemp said Georgians should continue following the guidelines from public health officials as we battle the virus in the midst of reopening the state’s economy.

“Continue to drop the numbers down where we can continue to slowly and methodically reopen our economy. That’s exactly what we did when we went into the pandemic and that’s what we’re going to continue to do as we come out of it. But we have to get people back to work. We cannot continue to survive as a state and a country sheltering in place," Kemp said.

"If the virus comes back, I don't see us shutting our economy down anymore," he said. "We've got to figure out how to live the virus and there's some very smart people that are doing that every single day in government, in the private sector, in our school systems and we're going to figure that out. That's where we are now, but we're definitely not at the point where the virus is in the rearview mirror."

Kemp said he also wants to let Georgians known that it’s safe to go back to hospitals.

