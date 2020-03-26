Kemp closes K-12 public schools through April 24 in Georgia

Thursday, March 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued an executive order Thursday closing public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24.

Students may return to school on April 27.

"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," Kemp said. "Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."

The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester since students have already transitioned to all online learning.

