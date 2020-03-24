Kemp calls on businesses to aid with critical health care needs

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp has called on all Georgia businesses who are able to help the state provide, produce, distribute, or store critical health care items needed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“As our state’s hardworking healthcare workers and first responders stand on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, it is our job to come together as Georgians and arm them with the necessary resources to keep them safe and effective,” Gov. Kemp said, in the release.

According to the release, critical items include: N-95 masks or equivalent, air purifying machines, face shields, hair covers, hand sanitizer, hospital beds, gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free), negative pressure machines, no-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available), safety goggles, sanitation units, sanitizing spray, sanitizing wipes, shoe covers, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, and ventilators.

The release also encouraged businesses able to provide assistance and resources with factories already up and running, or facilities that can be repurposed for these vital products, to complete an informational form online here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.