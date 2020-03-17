Kemp and American Red Cross encourage Georgians to give blood

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp has joined the American Red Cross in encouraging Georgians to donate blood asl officials work to address the effects of COVID-19.

“As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we must ensure that we maintain the necessary blood supply to aid patients throughout Georgia and across the United States," Gov. Kemp said, in a release.

The American Red Cross has issued the following messages regarding blood donation and COVID-19:

Donating blood is a safe process.

People should not be concerned about giving or receiving blood during this time.

More healthy donors are needed to prevent a blood supply shortage.

Please maintain scheduled blood drives, which allows donors to give blood.

As an emergency preparedness organization, the Red Cross has also taken additional steps to ensure the safety of staff and donors at each Red Cross blood drive.

The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org.

At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow strict safety protocols, in addition to following the spacing protocol with each blood drive to incorporate social distancing measures.

Those interested in donating blood may schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

