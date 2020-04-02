Kemp, University of Georgia's SBDC provide overview of CARES Act funding

Thursday, April 2, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act consists of critical funding that will help small businesses keep workers employed during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the CARES Act provides funds for SBA to aid small businesses through its network of private small business lenders. Georgia has more than 70 qualified SBA lenders, and detailed information about the following vital lending programs can also be found HERE.

"Small businesses are the engine of Georgia's economy and provide economic opportunity for millions of Georgia families," Kemp said, in the release. "As we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, this critical resource will provide a lifeline to small businesses across our state. I am encouraging all Georgians to support their local businesses in this difficult time. We will get through this together."

If you need assistance with your small business, the UGA Small Business Development Center offices across the state are open and available. Contact information for every office is available HERE.

