Kemp closes public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools starting March 18

Monday, March 16. 2020

ATLANTA, GA, (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order closing all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary public schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

"This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead," Gov. Kemp said, in a statement.

