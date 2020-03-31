Kemp: Joint partnership will allow for 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A joint initiative between state universities and hospitals will allow the state to increase testing capacity for COVID-19.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp's office, this partnership includes University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University.

Thanks to the partnership, labs will now be able to process 3,000 samples per day.

"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," Kemp said in a statement. "With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity."

Georgia has just over 3,800 cases of the illness thus far with over 100 deaths.

