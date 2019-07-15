Keeping your pet and home safe from a fire

Monday, July 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Monday, July 15th, is National Pet Fire Safety Day, and just like fire drills, pets need consideration and planning as well when it comes to fires.

It's important to remember our pets around flames and flammable material, as we treat them as a part of our family. Here are some tips to keep your fur babies safe:



Extinguish open flames. Pets are curious and certainly not cautious. Wagging tails haphazardly knock over candles. Curious kitties will paw at sizzling grease, quickly sending a kitchen up in flames.



Remove knobs from the stove. When not in use, they will not accidentally get turned on.



Consider flameless candles for ambiance and backup lighting in the event of a power outage.



Replace glass water bowls with metal or plastic. Outside on wooden decks, they can heat up and actually start a fire.



Store leashes and collars near the entrance of your home. When away, have your pets in the main living area for easy rescue.



Secure young pets when away from home. This can help avoid fire hazards. Pet kennels or in a pet-proofed room are options.



Fire alert window clings help firefighters identifying the room your pets are located and identify the number of pets in the home. Add one to the window of the room you keep your pets when you are away. Keep it updated with the number of pets who reside with you and your current phone number.



Have a plan when you are home. Know which family members will be responsible for each pet.



To celebrate National Pet Fire Safety Day, put these tips to use by practicing a fire drill with your family, including your four-legged family members.

If you take any pictures or have any advice, use the hashtag, #PetFireSafetyDay.

