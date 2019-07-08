Keeping calm behind the wheel

Monday, July 8, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man opens fire in a case of road rage before crashing to his death.

Not all road rage ends that way but now 26-year-old Cortney Weatherspoon is dead after leading deputies on a chase and crashing his motorcycle.

According to a 2016 study done by AAA, nearly 80 percent of drivers experienced road rage in the past year. This ranges from simply yelling at someone else on the road, all the way to running people off the road. The results can be deadly.

"We're all human, we all make mistakes," Melanie Nunes, a Canterbury Farms resident.

Unfortunately, this mistake resulted in someone losing his life.

A motorcycle driver fired five rounds at a man in a car after an argument. Neighbors like Melanie Nunes, who's lived in Canterbury Farms for nine years, say they've never seen anything like this.

She's a mother of five, her oldest is 20, and she taught him the importance of not getting angry on the road.

"You know he was a young man and getting his license and I talked about how you need to keep calm," said Nunes.

In this case, the suspect was 26.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, men under 19 are the most likely to exhibit road rage. Nunes taught her son to be understanding on the roads not mad.

"Trying to give the benefit of the doubt in front of my kids so that when they are driving, or you know when my older son was a young man that he would do the same for others," said Nunes.

And while this was only one incident in the neighborhood, Nunes knows these things can happen at any time.

"I do know that in reality it very easily could've been me," said Nunes.

Keeping calm on the road could be the difference in keeping your life.

"I think we all need to give each other the benefit of the doubt and give each other grace and try our best to maintain calm," said Nunes.

Next time you get heated behind the wheel, just know it's a pretty serious offense. For example, in Richmond County, if you're arrested for it, you have to see a judge. Bond is over a $1,000 and a judge gets to decide your fine.

