Keep your eyes to the skies: Saturn's rings will be visible with a telescope tonight!

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Sometimes, we just need to be reminded of the kind of show that the night sky can put on every night.

Tonight, you'll get an amazing show as Saturn will be so close to Earth that you'll be able to see its amazing rings from a telescope!

CBS News reports that Saturn can be spotted with a telescope that magnifies to at least 20 power or greater.

Reports say Saturn will rise in the east-southeast and set in the west-northwest. It will be best spotted around 1 a.m. in the southern region of the night sky.

Happy hunting!

