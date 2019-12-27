Keep the spirit alive with holiday events this weekend, Dec. 27-29

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Christmas has come and gone, but there are still several events going on this weekend to keep you in the holiday spirit just a little longer.

Lights of the South has been going on since November in Grovetown. The light show is located at 633 Louisville Road, and it lasts thorough Monday Dec. 30th. It's open every day until them from 6 to 10 p.m. Buy tickets HERE.

Evans on Ice also started up in November. The Christmas village includes ice skating, Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and more! All that is happening through Jan. 6th at Evans Towne Center Park. Hours vary by day. Click HERE to buy tickets for that.

You can also ice skate in Aiken at the brand new HolidIce at Citizens Park. It's $15 to rent skates and hit the rink, or $10 if you bring your own skates. There's also lots of vendors in the area. Click HERE to see the hours, which vary by day.

