'Keep calm and wash your hands': Doctors say it can be harder than you think

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- For weeks, health officials have advised the public to wash hands and stop touching their faces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It could be harder than you think.

Health experts say viruses are easily killed by soap and water, or other disinfectants. Washing hands thoroughly and having proper coughing and sneezing etiquette can prevent spreading germs to others. However, actions like touching your face might be harder to avoid.

A 2015 study on students at the University of South Wales found people touched their faces an average of 23 times in an hour, which is roughly 600 times per day. This means by the time you finish reading this story, you've probably touched your face at least once.

"It's just a natural thing. If I say don't touch your face, the first thing you want to do is touch your face. When we shake hands, now I touch my face and now I have the virus and can get infected that way," Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University Health, said.

People start touching their face subconsciously before they are even born, according to a report by the American Journal of Infection Control.

Which is why health officials are pushing the same mantra across the nation

"Keep calm and wash your hands," Coule said.

Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in the Augusta area however Dr. Coule says it's only a matter of time before cases could be confirmed.

"It's important that you all know we are prepared. Let me repeat that. We are prepared," Dr. Brooks Keel, President of Augusta University, said.

Until then, they'll be practicing a new way of greeting each other.

"We're kind of standardizing the fist bump rather than the handshake," Coule said.

AU held a town hall meeting today to discuss concerns about the virus and how they are preparing. Another town hall meeting will be held on Friday at University Hall at 12:00 p.m.

