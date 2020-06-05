Kanye gives $2M for families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Friday, June 5, 2020

The family of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery -- along with those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- will be among the recipients of a $2 million fund set up by rapper Kanye West, CNN reported.

Representatives of West said he's paying for a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families.

Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in Floyd's death.

Three white men in Georgia are accused in the death of Arbery -- who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

MORE | Ahmaud Arbery killing: What we learned from latest court hearing

And three white police officers shot and killed Taylor in Kentucky in March.

Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said

