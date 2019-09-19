A Kansas man is staying at this animal shelter until this dog, Queen, gets adopted

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Scott Poore is sleeping, eating, and staying at this animal shelter until Queen gets adopted. (Source: Great Plains SPCA)

Merriam, Kan. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man in Kansas City is taking matters into his own hands after one of his favorite shelter dogs has been waiting to be adopted for more than 400 days.

Scott Poore created Mission Driven Goods, an organization dedicated to helping homeless pets. His motto is, "it's not about what you can get, it's about what you can give."

Poore posted a video with Great Plans SPCA shelter, saying he will be moving in with Queen in her small kennel at the shelter until she gets her forever home.

Poore decorated Queen's room and laid with her throughout the day, and he's asking for more funding for the SPCA.

"I'm collecting rent. I'm staying here so I think I should pay rent," Poore talked about a Match program for funding at the shelter.

An adoption event is being held at the shelter in Kansas City Thursday, and Poore hopes his little Queen will be adopted.

"If you want to meet her and potentially adopt, come and meet her!"

Anyone who wants to donate to the shelter Queen is at can CLICK HERE.

