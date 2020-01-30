KFC expanding testing of plant-based fried chicken

(CNN) - KFC is going to expand testing of its new plant-based fried chicken.
The fast food chain sold out of the Beyond Fried Chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in less than five hours.
The expanded testing starts Feb. 3 at more than 70 locations in the Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina, areas.
It can be purchased in portions of four to 12 pieces.
The demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.
Dunkin’ has launched a Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich and Burger King is enjoying the success of its meatless Impossible Whopper.
Earlier this month, Burger King announced it will be testing plant-based Impossible Croissan’wiches in certain markets.
