Justin Bieber is coming to Columbia and Atlanta!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Bieber will be returning to Columbia and Atlanta as part of his “Changes Tour” for his fifth studio album that will be released on Valentines Day.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 14 justinbiebermusic.com, ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office.

American Express pre-sale begins Jan. 30.

Bieber is scheduled to stop in Columbia July 27 at the Colonial Life Arena.

Special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also be joining the tour.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's® Stadium

26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date

