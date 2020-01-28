Justin Bieber is coming to Columbia and Atlanta!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Bieber will be returning to Columbia and Atlanta as part of his “Changes Tour” for his fifth studio album that will be released on Valentines Day.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 14 justinbiebermusic.com, ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office.
American Express pre-sale begins Jan. 30.
Bieber is scheduled to stop in Columbia July 27 at the Colonial Life Arena.
Special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also be joining the tour.
THE CHANGES TOUR DATES
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's® Stadium
26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date
