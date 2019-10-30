Just a bunch of hocus pocus, or the real deal? Ghost tours kick off in Aiken

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Ghost tours in Aiken are starting this Halloween week. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Who doesn't love a good ghost story? If you're looking to get spooky this Hallo-weekend, a ghost tour in Aiken tells stories of the most haunted parts of the city's past.

Kent Cubbage knows all about what's lurking in Aiken.

"I can't guarantee you [that] you'll see a ghost, but I can't guarantee you you won't," Kent said.

His ghost tours started 17 years ago after seeing other cities do similar tours.

"I'd gone on tours in Charleston and Savannah and New Orleans -- those were always really interesting. The best history seemed to be on the haunted history tour," said the owner of Aiken Ghost Tours.

The tour starts at the St. Thaddeus Cemetery, talking about the Battle of Aiken.

"We talk about a woman who owned a Hope Diamond and caught a little bit of the curse of the Hope Diamond while she lived in Aiken. She used to wear the Hope Diamond around town," Kent said of one legend.

They then transition to the old post office, which is considered the most haunted building in Aiken. The post office is now the home of the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Kent hopes people can leave the tour knowing something they didn't know about their hometown.

"It's a really neat division between Aiken's history and stories about Aiken's myths and legends and lore. People have lived here their whole life and they come to me after the tour and they say, 'I've lived here 50 years, 70 years, I never knew that about my town'."

Whether or not the stories are true -- he'll leave that decision up to you.

"So what's wrong with leaving that little bit of a door open to the unknown? Most of what there is to know in the universe we don't know, so who knows what we'll find out in the future?"

The Aiken Ghost Tour is happening all weekend long starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

