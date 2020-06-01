June is recognized as PTSD Awareness Month

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- June is National PTSD Awareness Month and the U.S. Department of Veteran affairs has multiple resources for our veterans.

How common is it? According to the USDVA, the numbers of veterans with PTSD varies by service era:

- Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF): About 11-20 out of every 100 veterans who served in OIF or OEF have PTSD in a given year.

- Gulf War (Desert Storm): About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War veterans have PTSD in a given year.

- Vietnam War: About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam Veterans were currently diagnosed with PTSD at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s, the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study. It is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

The USDVA has assigned several initiatives each day for the month of June to encourage the community to be a resource for our veterans. There is also a special pledge the community and business organizations can take today to spread awareness.

All of the information can be found on the USDVA website.

Georgia and South Carolina also have their respective Departments of Veteran Affairs.

Georgia Department of Veteran Affairs

South Carolina Department of Veteran Services

