July 4th events across the CSRA

Monday, June 24, 2019

The 4th of July is coming up, and plans are in the works for a number of events across our area.

Remember: Many of these events don't allow pets, and it's not safe to take pets around fireworks. There is a risk of them running away.

Fort Gordon Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 3rd, Fort Gordon will celebrate Independence Day on post at Barton Field. There will be a carnival, country music, and fireworks, as well as food vendors. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the event goes on until 11:00 p.m. Gates one, two, and five will be open for the public starting at 4:00 p.m.

Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Show

Waynesboro's annual fireworks show is happening July 3rd starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Burke County Recreation Department. There will be music, games, concessions, and more! Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.

Freedom Blast

Thomson's annual fireworks and Independence Day festival on July 3rd. The fun-filled evening will include music, food, and fireworks! There will be several different vendors selling barbecue, ice cream, hamburgers, and hot dogs, etc. This event will be on the front lawn of the Thomson-McDuffie County Government Complex. Make plans now to bring a blanket, lawn chair, and lots of enthusiasm.

Grovetown 4th of July Celebration

Grovetown is setting the sky on fire with fireworks July 4th at Liberty Park Community Center. Starting at 11:00 a.m., there will be food, vendors, and a family fun zone. The food includes FREE barbeque sandwiches.

Barnwell Celebration

Food, vendors, and fireworks will all be part of this event at Veterans Memorial Park in Barnwell July 3rd.

2019 Independence Day Celebration

Bring the whole family to the Augusta Common on Thursday, July 4th, from 4:00 until 10:00 p.m. and join the City of Augusta and its partners in this year’s Independence Day Celebration! Activities include live entertainment and a wide variety of vendors – Food, Merchandise, Crafts and Patriotic Merchandise too! Children’s Fun Zone with Inflatables. There will also be a spectacular fireworks show at dark. No coolers or tents and NO Pets Allowed.

Boom! in the Park

Head to Evans Towne Center Park from 4:00 until 10:00 p.m. to see music by Whiskey Run. There will be free Sparkle Express Train Rides for the kiddos and a huge fireworks display when it gets dark, as well as food trucks and vendors. Please no pets, outside food/drink, weapons, glass, or coolers.

Augusta Library’s Third Annual Fireworks on the Patio

This event will be held on July 4th at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Headquarters Library on Telfair Street. Attendees will enjoy dessert with a deluxe ice cream bar while enjoying a spectacular view of the downtown fireworks display from the Headquarters Library third floor terrace! Tickets are $20 each. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Augusta Library.

