Judge refuses to delay sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone

A federal judge has refused to delay sentencing for Roger Stone on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s decision came after President Donald Trump tweeted that his longtime ally’s conviction “should be thrown out.”

Stone’s defense team has requested a new trial and sought to delay sentencing. But with Stone present on speaker phone, Jackson said delaying the sentencing “would not be a prudent thing to do.”

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors had recommended a seven- to nine-year sentence, but Attorney General William Barr reversed that. The prosecution team resigned from the case in protest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.