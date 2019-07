Friday, July 5, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A judge has granted bond for Charles Sconyers, an Augusta firefighter accused in the death of a one-year-old child.

The judge set bond for $100,000 and he will be required to live with his dad and mom. He is not allowed to be around children alone who are 10-years-old or younger and wear an ankle monitor.

We will have more on this story.