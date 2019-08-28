Judge denies bond for 17-year-olds charged in shooting that wounded 1-year-old

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond court judge denied bond for two 17-year-old boys who were arrested this week in connection with a shooting late Monday night that left a toddler wounded in the leg.

An’quavious Cochren and Nyheim Williams are charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say the charges were made based on the fact that eight children were sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting.

At Wednesday morning’s bond hearing, the victim’s grandmother asked the judge to deny bond.

“We’re lucky we’re not planning a funeral right now,” she told the judge.

She said her home has been struck by gunfire three times now and that her other children are afraid to go to school.

“My children ask me, ‘When are the killers coming back?’” she said.

Williams also made a brief statement during the bond hearing.

“Your Honor, do you think it’s right my house be shot up too?” he asked.

Both teens are being charged as adults, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.

Authorities responded at around midnight Monday to the 1700 block of Whitehall Road outside of Walterboro for a 1-year-old who was shot in the leg. First responders took the child in stable condition via helicopter to MUSC for treatment, emergency officials said.

Pictures from the home show bullet holes in some windows and glass that was shot out of a car.

Cochren and Williams will be housed at the Charleston County Detention Center, Lowes said, because that facility is better equipped to keep the juveniles separated from the general population.

