New businesses continuing to come to Augusta's Village at Riverwatch

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jordan Trotter Commercial, the company behind big projects like Dave & Buster's and Topgolf, said development continues at the Village at Riverwatch.

There are still three more plots available, and the company is looking to fill those with other restaurants.

"We would like to continue attracting tenants that aren't in our area and give everybody something new to go eat or go do or shop at,” said Holton Brinson, associate of Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate.

New businesses are popping up at the Village at Riverwatch, including Your Pie, a pizza restaurant that Brinson confirmed is coming soon.

"Just the access, visibility from I-20, you know it draws from Aiken, North Augusta, Columbia County, Grovetown," Brinson said.

Jordan Trotter Commercial is a big reason for the new developments you're seeing.

"It's really exciting to be a part of the growth, and you know, I think a lot of people think of Augusta as a small town and I think with stuff like Top Golf and Dave & Buster's proves that we're bigger than people think," said Brinson.

He said the construction for Top Golf is moving fast, but the seven acres for Dave & Buster's is still nothing but overgrown grass.

"Dave & Buster’s is moving kind of more on a traditional timeline,” Brinson said. “They're not in a massive hurry to get anything going and they're just making sure that they cross their T's and dot their I's before they close on the land."

However, he said other places are opening up sooner.

"Guitar Center and Dollar Tree should be open in the next couple of months," Brinson said.

As for the empty lots still available, he said the public has been making it known what they’re hoping to see.

"We heard everybody loud and clear that they wanted Trader Joe's and Cheesecake Factory and we've reached out to both of those people multiple times," Brinson said.

He said Trader Joe's is not looking in Augusta right now, but they're not giving up on the effort.

They're hoping to get the three empty lots filled in the next year.

