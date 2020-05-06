Join the virtual run/walk event to raise money for local animal shelters

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SPCA Albrecht Center welcomes you to participate in the annual Pets 2 the Rescue event, to gather donations for animal shelters!

During this time of economic stress, shelter donations are down and shelter fundraisers have been canceled, but the needs of homeless dogs and cats in our care are as great as ever.

Pets 2 the Rescue is a 1-mile and 5K VIRTUAL run/walk event to raise funds for the SPCA Albrecht Center and other non-profit animal shelters and pet adoption agencies across the US.

Register between now and the end of May for just $10 and 100% of your registration fee goes to the SPCA. You can make an even greater impact by making an additional donation as you register.

How does it work?

- Register for the virtual 1 mile or virtual 5K any time between May 1 - May 31. During registration, you will be asked to choose your participating Shelter and team. Be sure to select SPCA Albrecht Center and 100% of your $10 registration fee will go to them!

- Walk or Run your distance (with your pet if you would like) by June 1 (Note: Local Stay at Home orders allow us to run outdoors (observing Social Distancing guidelines)).

- Submit your time online either using the free "IYR Virtual" mobile app or manually in the online race results.

Bonus: Runners who submit their time by June 1 will be entered into a drawing for "door prizes."

For more information and to register, visit the Pets 2 the Rescue website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.