Johnston vineyard celebrates nearly 30 years in business with new store

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Three Stars Vineyard has been in business for nearly 30 years in Johnston. (Source: WRDW)

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Wine lovers, want to know a secret? A vineyard in Johnston, South Carolina, has been growing muscadines and selling tasty wine for nearly three decades. And even after all these years, Three Stars Vineyard keeps finding ways to grow.

"We have people in this community that had no clue we were here, and we've been here for 30 years," said Anne Hutchins.

Even when they're not in season, the 100 acres stretching across the vineyard are beautiful. Three stars has been in Ann Hutchins' family for years.

"My husband actually started 40 years ago, selling muscadines and scupadines."

They most recently opened the store at the vineyard, filled with home goods and their own wine. A vine sits in that store to remind them of where they started.

"We've been wholesale for 28 years, and we decided in August to open the store here at the vineyard and it's been nice," Hutchins says.

What may be most unique is their selection of wines. They have the classics, like sauvignon blanc and sweet red muscadine, but the more exotic choices like coffee and bloody mary.

"We have the sweet red muscadine, this is our most popular muscadine."

They plan to open a tasting room next spring.

"We do everything by hand, everything is planted, harvested, and packed and shipped by hand."

But what's even better is the people they've met along the way.

"We love doing it. We love the people. This has given us the opportunity to meet a lot of people that we haven't had the opportunity to with wholesale."

CLICK HERE for more information about Three Stars Vineyard.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.​