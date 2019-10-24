Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

News 12 at 4 O'Clock

Johnston teacher named Carolina Panthers Teacher of the Week. (Source WRDW/WAGT)

JOHNSTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Johnston teacher got a big honor on Thursday, being named the FSIoffice and Carolina Panthers Teacher of the Week.

Cecilia Sobey, a teacher at Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School, was surprised with a rally being held at the school for her.

She was presented with office supplies and two VIP tickets to a Panthers game.

Steve Durham, a spokesperson for FSIoffice, said they started the program when they noticed how much money teachers were paying out of their own pockets for school supplies.

Sobey said she's grateful that people in her community took the time to nominate her and vote for her.

"I was very surprised when I saw this thing that I was nominated, I never thought that it would happen," Sobey said. "And I am just, it's beyond words that enough people voted for me, for me to be chosen as the teacher of the week."

Sobey will now go on to compete with all of this year's teachers of the week for the chance to win $5,000 worth of school supplies for her school.

