Johnson & Johnson Recalls Lot Of Baby Powder After FDA Test Finds Presence Of Asbestos

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

(CBS) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test showing the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination.

The samples contained no more than 0.00002% of the substance in a bottle it sampled. As a result of the test, the company is recalling lot #22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder, which contained the sample, according to a statement from Johnson & Johncons Consumer Inc.

The company says it has initiated an investigation into this matter and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results. The company says it can’t confirm whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment. It also says it can’t confirm whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit.

A test by the company last month did not reveal the presence of asbestos.