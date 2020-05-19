John Deere factory employee, 2 contractors test positive for coronavirus

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- John Deere said an employee at its Grovetown factory tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said that during the weekend of May 9, it was notified of the confirmed case, and that the employee had not been on-site since May 1.

The company said it activated its response plan, which includes working with health authorities to implement recommended procedures, including identifying potential interaction the employee had with other employees and/or business partners to ensure they were on a recommended 14-day self-quarantine.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to safeguard our employees,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

This is the only confirmed case in an employee of John Deere, the company said.

The Augusta factory, which manufactures compact utility tractors, was previously informed of two contract workers who tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the same safety protocols were enacted as outlined above.

