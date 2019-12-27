Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden coming to Aiken, Barnwell

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be in the CSRA this weekend, making stops in Aiken and Barnwell.

Her first stop will be in Barnwell at 15000 Dunbarton Blvd. Dr. Biden will be there for a community event with State Representative Lonnie Hosey. Rep. Hosey is the representative for Allendale, Barnwell and Orangeburg Counties.

The doors open for the event in Barnwell at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m. If you want to go, you can RSVP HERE.

Dr. Biden's second stop on Sunday will be in Aiken for another community event at the Aiken County Democratic Party Headquarters. That's at 410 Richland Avenue West, Aiken.

Dr. Biden will be there with State Representative Bill Clyburn. Rep. Clyburn is the representative for Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda Counties.

The doors open for the event in Aiken at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. You can RSVP HERE if you want to go.

