Joe Biden wins South Carolina Primary Election

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary Saturday night after many had already written off his candidacy for president.

According to the latest results, Biden took 45% with precincts still reporting.

It was his first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.

Bernie Sanders took second place behind Biden with 21%, and Tom Steyer came up in a close third.

Biden’s campaign will take the South Carolina primary results as a shot in the arm to his candidacy, which has lagged in recent weeks with back of the pack finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

The Biden camp will now move ahead to Super Tuesday with 14 delegate-heavy states, such as California, Texas, and Virginia, getting ready to hold primaries that could further shake up the Democratic race for president.

