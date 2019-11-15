JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. tour coming to Columbia in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pop star JoJo Siwa is coming to Columbia in 2020.

“Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” will come to Colonial Life Arena on May 20. It’s part of her North America tour that has 148 stops.

The viral music star skyrocketed to popularity through her YouTube videos and describes herself as a pop star, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and “New York Times” bestselling author. She also appeared on the reality television series “Dance Moms.”

To get a sneak peak of the tour, fans can tune in to Nickelodeon on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. for the “JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert” television special.

Tickets for Siwa’s Columbia show go on sale Nov. 22 at noon.

Presale tickets are available for Siwanatorz on Nov. 18 at noon. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets and Meet and Greet opportunities.

Buy tickets at JoJoDreamTour.com, ticketmaster.com or in person at the arena’s box office. The star will donate $1 from each ticket to the Dancers Against Cancer foundation.

