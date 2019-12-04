Jingle Jam to cause road closures Saturday morning

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jingle Jam 2019 is happening Saturday, Dec. 7th, benefitting SafeHomes of Augusta.

The event, happening from 8:00 until 10:00 a.m., will be held at Evans Towne Center Park. The 6.2 mile race against domestic violence will be filled with festive sounds, as runners wear jingle bells.

There will be road closures as a result of the event Saturday morning.

The first road closure will be the closing of the roadway that runs parallel to and adjacent with the south side of Evans Towne Center Park. This roadway starts on Evans Town Center Boulevard and heads to the back of the Evans Plaza Shopping Center (AKA rear entrance to the Kroger located at 4355 Washington Rd). This roadway will be closed to all traffic, beginning at 7:00 a.m., to 9:00 p.m.

Southbound Evans Town Center Blvd will be closed from Evans to Locks Rd to Ronald Reagan Dr, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Evans to Locks Rd will be closed from Evans Town Center Blvd to Washington Rd, from 7:50 a.m. to when the last participant clears the roadway (approximately 20 minutes).

