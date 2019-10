Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Who's counting, though?

Former President and First Lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are now considered the longest married presidential couple in history!

The pair have been married since 1946 and a total of 26,766 days.

The Carters just past former President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

Congratulations to the continuously happy couple!

