Jill Biden visits Aiken county with a messgae



Sunday, December 29, 2019

News 12 NBC 26

Aiken, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Whether republican or democrat, many people came out to hear from the closest source to 2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

"We are looking to get that close up and personal touchy feeling kind of thing," said the chairman of Aiken county, Harold Crawford.

Some people residents said they wanted a better image of what Biden's plans are.

"It will enlighten me more as to what his views are, and what his intentions are for this country," said Goldie Randle.

Jill Biden says though her husband is working to advance health care and make schools safer, he is also working on unity.

"We need a president who can bring us back together again, who can help us heal," said Mrs. Biden. "That's my husband Joe Biden."

It's not just what her husband plans to do for the country, she says he is focused on the people of South Carolina as well.

"People are worried about their communities, about the water in their communities," said Mrs. Biden. "I hear that especially here in South Carolina so there is so many things that we plan to work on. I think Americans and South Carolinian's can look forward to a great strong bright future with Joe Biden as president."

A vision she hopes our area believes in too.

