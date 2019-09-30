Jessye Norman, the international opera star, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessye Norman, the renowned international opera star whose passionate soprano voice won her four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, has died, according to family spokesperson Gwendolyn Quinn. She was 74.

A statement released to The Associated Press on Monday said Norman died at 7:54 a.m. from septic shock and multi-organ failure secondary to complications of a spinal cord injury she had sustained in 2015. She died at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in New York, and was surrounded by loved ones.

Her family says in a statement they "are so proud of Jessye's musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.