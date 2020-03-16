Jefferson County, Hancock County, and Washington County Schools are closed

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jefferson County, Hancock County, and Washington County school districts have all announced schools are closed.

Jefferson County School System will close on Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed through the regularly scheduled Spring Break. As of now, the expected return date for students is April 13.

Hancock County School District will close schools for one week beginning March 16, through March 20.

Washington County will re-open classes on April 13.

More information regarding these recent closures will be available here.

Check for updates.

