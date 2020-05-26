Jefferson County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Jefferson County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Jefferson County Probate Judge



Na’quella Davis (D)



Ann McGraw (D)



Eric Vaughn (D)



Jefferson County Sheriff



Gary Hutchins (D)



John Lee Nelson (D)



Tommie Walker Jr (D)



Jefferson County Chief Magistrate Judge



Gwen Lewis



Anita Thompson



Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.