Jedis paid a special visit to young padawans on Friday at the Children's Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a galaxy far, far away, Jedis and Sith Lords battle and star fighters fly through the skies.

Much closer to home, Jedis paid a visit to some young padawans on Friday at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

It was a part of Augusta Public Library's annual Star Wars Reads Day, but this year, there was an intergalactic twist.

"Last year we heard there were some kids here who wanted to come out to our event at the library, but they weren't able to come," the cosplay Chewbacca said. "So we thought we'd bring a little of the Star Wars magic to them."

The characters brought the kids Star Wars themed books and toys, but the real gift was the visit itself.

"It just gives a good break to their day and something to do to just kind of break up being here, and something to look forward to," Mandy Lee said.

Lee, a Child Life Specialist at the hospital, said they always have Star Wars fans staying at the hospital, and getting to interact with their favorite characters makes their days.

"Star Wars is big, so the kids always love when they come," Lee said. "They've come out one time before, different group, so it's always fun when Star Wars characters come out to see them."

All with the goal of teaching the kids about the hope of the Jedi mission, and inspiring them to take that into their battles in real life.

If you're interested in taking your child to the library's Star Wars day, it's next Saturday, October 12.

