James Brown's name returns to James Brown Arena's marquee

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Weeks after controversy over the sign out front ignited a firestorm, the Augusta Entertainment Complex has replaced the sign at the James Brown Arena.

The new sign features a brand new logo for the arena.

Several weeks back, James Brown's name was removed from the marquee outside the arena. When the community saw the marquee changed, many people took to Facebook to voice their displeasure, including James Brown's daughter.

The replacement marquee was just a logo for the Augusta Entertainment Complex -- the branding for the shared space between the arena and the Bell Auditorium.

The Coliseum Authority is also set to meet Tuesday to discuss three firms who would be in charge of doing the new construction on the arena.

A timeline for construction is still not definite.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.