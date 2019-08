Sunday, August 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning.

The coroner says 42 year-old Marlow Andrew Jones of Jackson, SC was shot at least one time on 11th street and pronounced dead on the scene around 3:00am.

The GBI will conduct an autopsy. There are no additional details to release at this time.

